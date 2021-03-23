Fastenal Co (FAST): Price Now Near $47.73; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FAST

At the moment, FAST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.48 (-1.01%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FAST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FAST’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.65%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Fastenal Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

