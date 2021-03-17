Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Price Now Near $105.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FRT

Currently, FRT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.95 (-0.9%) from the hour prior. FRT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FRT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FRT’s price is down $-3.22 (-2.94%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row FRT has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows FRT’s price action over the past 90 days.

For FRT News Traders

Investors and traders in FRT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Federal Realty Is The King Of The Castle

Photo by IconicBestiary/iStock via Getty Images King of the castle. King of the hill. King of the jungle. King of the blues. Martin Luther King, Jr. Larry King. Stephen King. B.B. King. Billy Jean King. Nat King Cole. There really does seem to be something to the name, despite people…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market