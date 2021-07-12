Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Price Now Near $118.84; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FRT

At the moment, FRT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.78 (0.66%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, FRT ranks 42nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FRT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FRT’s price is up $0.86 (0.73%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that FRT has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows FRT’s price action over the past 90 days.