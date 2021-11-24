Federal Signal Corp (FSS): Price Now Near $46.21; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FSS

Currently, FSS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. FSS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, FSS ranks 26th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FSS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FSS’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.28%) from the day prior. FSS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows FSS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FSS: Daily RSI Analysis For FSS, its RSI is now at 78.8321.

FSS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market