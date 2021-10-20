Federal Signal Corp (FSS): Price Up $0.43 (1.05)% Over Past Day, Up $0.48 (1.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FSS

At the time of this writing, FSS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (1.17%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FSS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, FSS ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FSS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FSS’s price is up $0.43 (1.05%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row FSS has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Federal Signal Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FSS: Daily RSI Analysis For FSS, its RSI is now at 52.1739.

Note: FSS and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with FSS rising at a faster rate than RSI.

