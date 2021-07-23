Fedex Corp (FDX): Price Now Near $297.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FDX

Currently, FDX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.34 (0.45%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FDX ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

FDX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FDX’s price is up $1.18 (0.4%) from the day prior. FDX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Fedex Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FDX: Daily RSI Analysis FDX’s RSI now stands at 46.6049.

FDX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For FDX News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on FDX may find value in this recent story:

Bio Pharma Logistics Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Significant Growth | Top Brands:FedEx Corporation, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Panalpina World Transport, United Parcel Servic

This report studies the Bio Pharma Logistics Market with many aspects of the industry such as market size, market status, market trends and forecast. The report also provides brief information on competitors and opportunities for specific growth with the key market drivers. Find the comprehensive analysis of the Bio Pharma Logistics market segmented by company, []

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market