Fedex Corp (FDX): Price Up $0.46 (0.16)% Over Past Day, Up $1.73 (0.62)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FDX

At the time of this writing, FDX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.73 (0.62%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FDX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FDX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FDX’s price is up $0.46 (0.16%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Fedex Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For FDX News Traders

FedEx Corp. Announces Notice for the Redemption of Notes

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) (“FedEx”) announced that it has issued notices of redemption of all of its outstanding:

