Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.60) to GBX 350 ($4.73) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 280 ($3.79) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 404 ($5.46).

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 287 ($3.88) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 223.89 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.94). The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 331.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In related news, insider James North bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £10,800.40 ($14,605.00).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also