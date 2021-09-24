Ferro Corp (FOE): Price Now Near $20.45; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FOE

Currently, FOE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FOE has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Chemicals stocks, FOE ranks 35th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FOE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FOE’s price is up $0.02 (0.12%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row FOE has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ferro Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FOE: Daily RSI Analysis For FOE, its RSI is now at 100.

FOE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market