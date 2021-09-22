Ferroglobe PLC (GSM): Price Now Near $7.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GSM

At the moment, GSM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-1.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, GSM ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GSM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GSM’s price is up $0.37 (5.05%) from the day prior. GSM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GSM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GSM: Daily RSI Analysis GSM’s RSI now stands at 37.7551.

GSM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

