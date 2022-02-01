FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FFBW stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82. FFBW has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FFBW by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FFBW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?