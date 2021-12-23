FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,044,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives