Fibrogen Inc (FGEN): Price Now Near $11.74; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FGEN

At the time of this writing, FGEN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (1.34%) from the hour prior. FGEN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FGEN ranks 69th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

FGEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FGEN’s price is up $0.45 (3.97%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Fibrogen Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FGEN: Daily RSI Analysis FGEN’s RSI now stands at 40.5405.

FGEN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

