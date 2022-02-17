Fidelity National Information Services’ (FIS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

NYSE FIS opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 271.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $98.96 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More