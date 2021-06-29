Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS): Price Down $-0.26 (-0.18)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FIS

Currently, FIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row FIS has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, FIS ranks 241st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FIS’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.18%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row FIS has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FIS’s price action over the past 90 days.