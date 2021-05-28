Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS): Price Down $-1.03 (-0.69)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.25 (-0.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FIS

Currently, FIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.17%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FIS has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on FIS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FIS ranks 294th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

FIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FIS’s price is down $-1.03 (-0.69%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Fidelity National Information Services Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.