Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $141.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Body

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles