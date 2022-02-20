Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Body

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 59.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.91 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

