Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lifted by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,890 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 6.1% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $288,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).