Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,427.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

