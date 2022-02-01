Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,817,000 after purchasing an additional 836,348 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,369 shares of company stock worth $86,640,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $313.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.01. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.79.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).