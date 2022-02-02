Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $494,011,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,210 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,617. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

