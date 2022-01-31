Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 856,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,916 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $48,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $55.31 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98.

