Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $589.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $486.92 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

