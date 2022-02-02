Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 921 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Shares of CCI opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

