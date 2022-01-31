Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $26.57 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,630,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $465.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $438.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

