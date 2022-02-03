Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after acquiring an additional 483,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,946,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.30 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

