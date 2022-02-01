Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

