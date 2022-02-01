Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.95.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $608.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.67. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

