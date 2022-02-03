Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.88.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $205.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

