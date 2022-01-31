Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,579 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $131.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

