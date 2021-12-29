Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 64,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 59,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72.

About Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

