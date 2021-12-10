Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

