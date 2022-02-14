FIL Ltd Buys 16,512 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $93.20 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

