FIL Ltd Purchases 95,075 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 95,075 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $100,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 238,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

