FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,095,563 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $70,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,987,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,160,000 after purchasing an additional 452,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $149.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

