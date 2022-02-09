FIL Ltd Trims Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,313,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 2.30% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $80,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJRD opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Articles