Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 332 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,601,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,043 shares of company stock worth $8,232,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $286.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

