Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 645 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $193.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

