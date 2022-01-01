Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

