Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $471,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.88 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $107.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03.

