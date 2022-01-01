Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $440,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 319 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,514,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $18,593,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $281.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

