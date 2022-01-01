Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.20% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BLCN stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

