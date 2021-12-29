Financial Analysis: Puxin (NEW) and Its Peers

Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is one of 70 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Puxin to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin 1.61% -6.26% -0.60% Puxin Competitors -0.70% -51.07% 5.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Puxin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Puxin Competitors 341 1195 1467 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 98.92%. Given Puxin’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Puxin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puxin and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million -$4.93 million 10.00 Puxin Competitors $474.27 million -$8.79 million -18.84

Puxin’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Puxin. Puxin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Puxin has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.