Financial Comparison: Sanara MedTech (SMTI) versus Its Peers

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 45 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sanara MedTech to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sanara MedTech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 333 1320 2264 85 2.52

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.00%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -43.67 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 22.43

Sanara MedTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -169.30% -22.37% -10.51%

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.