Financial Comparison: SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) vs. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SCWorx and Xponential Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11

Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $23.56, indicating a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -119.37% -107.39% -56.79% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and Xponential Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $5.21 million 3.04 -$7.40 million N/A N/A Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCWorx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats SCWorx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.