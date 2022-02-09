Financial Insights Inc. Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 898,803 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

