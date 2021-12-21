Financial Review: Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and Shapeways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Co. of America $304.98 million 0.74 $11.11 million $1.09 27.78 Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Risk & Volatility

Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and Shapeways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shapeways has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Shapeways’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Oil-Dri Co. of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Co. of America 2.48% 4.97% 3.39% Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52%

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Shapeways on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users. The Business to Business Products Group segment focuses on processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils and biodiesel fuel, manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals, distributors of animal health and nutrition products, and marketers of consumer products. The company was founded by Nick Jaffee in 1941 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.