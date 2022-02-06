Financial Survey: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) versus Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 17.31% 22.57% 5.06% Great Elm Group -7.01% -5.69% -1.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paycom Software and Great Elm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $841.43 million 23.24 $143.45 million $2.95 110.43 Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.87 -$8.08 million ($0.17) -11.59

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paycom Software and Great Elm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 5 10 0 2.67 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paycom Software currently has a consensus price target of $450.53, suggesting a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Paycom Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Great Elm Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.