FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $10.28 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $166.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

